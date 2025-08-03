RRB NTPC UG admit card 2025 expected today, here's what official notification reads

RRB NTPC Undergraduate Admit Card 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board, RRBs, are expected to release admit cards for the NTPC UG exam 2025 today, August 3. When released, the admit card download link will be available on the RRB websites. RRB NTPC UG admit card 2025 expected today(Getty Images / Representational Photo)

As per the exam schedule, the RRB NTPC Undergraduate 2025 will be conducted from August 7 to September 8, 2025.

In the exam date notification, RRBs said the link to check exam date and city and to download travel authority (for SC, ST candidates) will be available 10 days prior to the exam date on the official websites of all RRBs.

In the same notification, RRBs said the link to download e-call letters (admit cards) will be activated four days prior to exam date mentioned in the exam city and date intimation link. Since the exam is scheduled to begin on August 7, admit cards are expected today.

All candidates need to go through Aadhar-linked biometric authentication at exam centres before appearing for the test. Therefore, they need to bring their original Aadhaar card or printout of e-verified Aadhaar.

Candidates should also authenticate their identification through Aadhaar verification by logging in with their credentials at rrbapply.gov.in.

CBT 1 for graduate-level posts over

The first computer-based test for RRB NTPC graduate-level posts is over. The answer key has been released, and the objection window closed on July 6.

Objections were invited on the payment of ₹50 per question, which will be refunded if the objection is accepted.

Next, RRBs will announce NTPC graduate-level posts results.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates.