RRB NTPC Exam City intimation slip 2025 released, direct link to download here

The Railway Recruitment Board has released the exam city intimation slip for RRB NTPC UG Exam 2025. Candidates appearing for the Non-Technical Popular Categories - Undergraduate exams 2025 can check and download the exam city slips from the official website of regional RRBs.

Notably, the RRB NTPC UG computer-based test is scheduled from August 7 to September 8, 2025.

The total examination duration is 90 minutes, where100 questions will be asked. These include 40 questions on General Awareness, 30 on Mathematics and 30 on General Intelligence & Reasoning.

Candidates must note that will be negative marking and 1/3 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

The RRB NTPC recruitment process consists of Computer Based Test (CBT) 1, Computer Based Test (CBT) 2, Typing Skill Test Test (as applicable) and Document Verification/Medical Examination.

According to the RRBs, candidates are selected strictly on the basis of merit, as per the above-mentioned recruitment stages.

Meanwhile, the admit cards or E-Call letters will be released 4 days prior to exam date mentioned in Exam City and Date intimation link.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of RRBs.