    RRB NTPC Exam City 2025 Live: City intimation slip releasing soon, here's how to check

    By HT Education Desk
    Published on: July 29, 2025 10:00 AM IST

    RRB NTPC Exam City 2025 Live: City intimation slip will be available on the official websites of regional RRBs. Follow the blog for latest updates.

    RRB NTPC Exam City 2025 Live: The Railway Recruitment Board will soon release RRB NTPC Exam City 2025. Candidates who will appear for the computer-based test can check and download the city intimation slip on the official website of regional RRBs. The link for viewing the exam city and date will be available 10 days prior to the exam date on the official websites of all RRBs. The travel authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live 10 days prior to the exam date on the official websites of all RRBs, as per the official notice....Read More

    The computer-based test will be held from August 7 to September 8, 2025. The examination duration is for 90 minutes. A total of 100 questions will be asked out of which 40 on General Awareness, 30 on Mathematics and 30 on General Intelligence & Reasoning. There will be negative marking and 1/3 mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

    The RRB NTPC recruitment process shall involve 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT), 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT), Typing Skill Test Test (as applicable) and Document Verification/Medical Examination. Selection is made strictly on the basis of merit, as per the above-mentioned recruitment stages.

    Follow the blog for latest updates on exam slip, admit card and other details.

    Follow all the updates here:
    July 29, 2025 10:00 AM IST

    RRB NTPC Exam City 2025 Live: Pattern of exam

    RRB NTPC Exam City 2025 Live: The examination duration is for 90 minutes. A total of 100 questions will be asked out of which 40 on General Awareness, 30 on Mathematics and 30 on General Intelligence & Reasoning.

    July 29, 2025 9:55 AM IST

    RRB NTPC Exam City 2025 Live: CBT exam dates

    RRB NTPC Exam City 2025 Live: The computer-based test will be held from August 7 to September 8, 2025.

    July 29, 2025 9:50 AM IST

    RRB NTPC Exam City 2025 Live: Travel authority for SC/ST candidates to be available soon

    RRB NTPC Exam City 2025 Live: The travel authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live 10 days prior to the exam date on the official websites of all RRBs, as per the official notice.

    July 29, 2025 9:45 AM IST

    RRB NTPC Exam City 2025 Live: Where to check city intimation slip?

    RRB NTPC Exam City 2025 Live: Candidates who will appear for the computer-based test can check and download the city intimation slip on the official website of regional RRBs.

    July 29, 2025 9:41 AM IST

    RRB NTPC Exam City 2025 Live: Date and time

    RRB NTPC Exam City 2025 Live: The link for viewing the exam city and date will be available 10 days prior to the exam date on the official websites of all RRBs.

