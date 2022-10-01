Home / Education / News / CBSE extends registration dates for classes 9, 11, notice here

CBSE extends registration dates for classes 9, 11, notice here

news
Published on Oct 01, 2022 01:16 PM IST

CBSE has extended the registration dates for classes 9, 11 till October 15, 2022. Candidates can check the official details below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has extended the registration dates for classes 9, 11 registration process. The official notice can be checked by candidates on the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the registration date for Class 9, 11 have been extended till October 15, 2022 without late fees. Registrations can be done for classes 9, 11 students with late fees from October 16 to October 30, 2022.

The training and sports fees is 10000 for India and abroad students. Without late fees, registration fee is 300 for class 9, 11 Indian students and 500 for Class 9 and 600 for Class 11 abroad students. With late fees Indian students will have to pay 2300 and abroad students will have to pay 2500 for class 9 and 2600 for class 11.

The registration of candidates will be done through Pariksha Sangam link given in CBSE website. Students whose names have been submitted through the online process of submission of registration will be allowed to appear for Class 10 and Class 12 board examination in session 2023-24.

Official Notice

