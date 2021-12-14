CBSE students who failed in Aug improvement exam can retain original marksheet

In a big relief to students who failed in the CBSE improvement exam, the Board has decided to take their previous 'pass' result into account in the interest of the career of the students.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This was informed by CBSE in an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court recently. The affidavit came in response to a plea filed by a group of students who either failed or secured less than the earlier marks scored under the CBSE Tabulation policy. The Board said that students who were declared fail or RT (repeat theory) in the result declared on September 29 for class 12 will be allowed to retain their previous results.

This decision has been taken in order to make sure that the academic career of a student is not affected and in view of the changed syllabus of the current academic session, the CBSE added.

“Thus, this is a conscious and reasoned decision to give relief to only such students who have failed in the improvement exam but had passed as per the tabulation policy,” the CBSE affidavit filed by advocate Rupesh Kumar said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last year, the board could not conduct annual exams for classes 10 and 12 in the traditional method. In order to award marks to students so that they can go for higher education, the CBSE had opted for an alternative assessment method. A tabulation policy was undertaken by the Board and marks were given to students based on the same. Under the tabulation policy, there was a provision where students were given the liberty to improve their marks in case they were not satisfied with the alternative assessment.

However, there was a condition in the tabulation policy that said that in case a student appears for the improvement test, the marks obtained will be considered as the final marks. The student can’t claim on the previous marksheet, the condition said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the improvement exam result was declared, it was found that many students had failed the exam.

After this concession offered by CBSE the students who get less marks in improvement exam have requested the Court to take into account their earlier marks. A bench of justices AM Khanwilkar and CT Ravikumar on Monday directed the Board to take a compassionate view of the matter as this policy was evolved under peculiar circumstances. The Board lawyer requested for time to take instructions in this regard and report back to Court.

(With inputs from HT Correspondent)