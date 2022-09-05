Home / Education / News / Central Sector scheme of scholarship for college students: CBSE

Central Sector scheme of scholarship for college students: CBSE

news
Published on Sep 05, 2022

The online application process for the "Central Sector scheme of Scholarship for College and University students" began on Monday, September 5.

The online application process for the “Central Sector scheme of Scholarship for College and University students” began on Monday, September 5.

Interested students can apply for the scholarship on the National scholarship portal at scholarships.gov.in.

The last date to submit the application forms is October 31, 2022.

In a press statement issued on Monday, CBSE said that applications have started for the year 2022, 1st renewal for the year 2021, 2nd renewal for the year 2020, 3rd renewal for the year 2019 and 4th renewal for the year 2018.

Students can apply for both fresh and renewal of scholarships.

The scheme is sponsored by the department of higher education, ministry of education.

“All the candidates are advised to apply online within the stipulated time and get their online applications verified by the institutions (if required show the original documents to institute) else the application would be treated at invalid.” reads the office press release.

