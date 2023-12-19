Class 10 dropout rate stands at 20.6 percent in 2021-22, over 29 lakh students failed: Pradhan

The Class 10 dropout rate stands at 20.6 percent for the academic year 2021-22 with Odisha being the worst performing state in this regard followed by Bihar, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan informed the Lok Sabha on Monday. Apart from Odisha and Bihar, the other states with high dropouts are Meghalaya (33.5 percent), Karnataka (28.5 percent), Andhra Pradesh and Assam with 28.3 percent each, Gujarat (28.2 percent) and Telangana (27.4 percent).

In the written response, the Union Education Minister informed the Lok Sabha that 1,89,90,809 students appeared for the Class 10 examination in 2022, of which 29,56,138 students failed.

The dropout rate in Class 10 was 49.9 percent in Odisha and 42.1 percent in Bihar, informed the minister in response to a question by DMK MP Kalanidhi Veeraswamy on whether the government is cognizant of the analysis based on the recent exercise carried out by the Ministry of Education that about 3.5 million students stopped their education in Class 10.

"The reasons for the failure of students in examination depends on various factors viz, not attending the schools, difficulty in following the instruction in schools, lack of interest in the studies, level of difficulty of question paper, lack of quality teachers, lack of support from parents, teachers and schools, etc. Further, education is in the concurrent list of the Constitution and a majority of the schools are under the domain of respective State and UT Governments," said Pradhan.

The states with a dropout rate of less than 10 percent include Uttar Pradesh (9.2 percent), Tripura (3.8 percent), Tamil Nadu (9 percent), no dropout in Manipur, Madhya Pradesh (9.8 percent), Himachal Pradesh (2.5 percent), Haryana (7.4 percent) and Delhi (1.3 percent).

While Assam has shown marked improvement in the last four years from 44 to 28.3 percent, Odisha, on the other hand, witnessed a negative trend from 12.8 to 49.9 percent in the same period.