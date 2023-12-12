CBSE Board Exams 2024: Date sheet of classes 10 and 12 boards released, check timetables here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in an official notification announced the release of the date sheet for the 2024 board's examinations of classes 10 and 12. The date sheet has been prepared by taking into consideration of avoiding more than 40,000 subjects' combinations to ensure that no two subjects' examinations of a student fall on the same date(HT File)

The date sheet has been prepared by taking into consideration of avoiding more than 40,000 subjects' combinations to ensure that no two subjects' examinations of a student fall on the same date, said Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations.

Class 10 Board Exam 2024 - Important Subjects Schedule

Date Subject February 19 Sanskrit February 21 Hindi February 26 English March 2 Science March 7 Social Science March 11 Mathematics Standard and Basic

The press release also mentioned that competitive exams like JEE Main have been taken care of while preparing the date sheet for the Class 12 Board examination.

The examination is set to start at 10:30 AM (IST) and in order to ensure students have enough time to prepare for the examinations the date sheet has been issued much in advance, mentioned the press release.

Class 12 Board Exam 2024 -Important Subjects Schedule