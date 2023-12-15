'Pariksha Pe Charcha' aims to transform stress into success: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked on the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ initiative saying it aims to transform stress into success. Pariksha Pe Charcha' is an annual event where PM Modi interacts with students appearing for the forthcoming board examinations.(HT_PRINT)

His remarks came on a post on X (formerly Twitter) by the Union Education Ministry on Wednesday informing students, teachers and parents that 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', their "go-to stress-relief event" during exams, is back. The post urged people to take part in 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' activities and win a chance to interact with Prime Minister Modi.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

"Pariksha Pe Charcha aims to transform stress into success, enabling Exam Warriors to ace exams with a smile. Who knows, the next big study tip might come straight from our interactive session," Modi said.

Also Read: Registration for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 underway at mygov.in

'Pariksha Pe Charcha' is an annual event where PM Modi interacts with students appearing for the forthcoming board examinations. During the event, he also answers students' queries related to exam stress and other issues.

Responding to another post celebrating two years of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, Modi said, “Kashi continues to prosper, scaling new heights of progress across diverse sectors including infrastructure, culture, tourism, commerce, innovation and more.”

In another post on X, Modi said there is immense enthusiasm as Kashi once again prepares to welcome people for Kashi Tamil Sangamam, a celebration of rich cultures.