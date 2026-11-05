Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday appealed to private school managements to adopt state-run schools in rural areas or partner with the government in their development.

CM Shivakumar appeals to private schools in Karnataka to adopt government schools in rural areas (Handout)

Speaking at the launch of the "Namma Shaale Namma Javabdari" (Our School, Our Responsibility) programme here, he said the government had set a target of linking 1,000 state-run schools with private institutions initially, with a broader plan to cover 2,000 schools.

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"Our government has implemented a new Corporate Social Responsibility policy. The management of all private schools in the state should adopt government schools in rural areas or join hands in their development," he said at the event, addressing CSR representatives of private school managements.

According to officials, during this event, 15 MoUs worth ₹206.10 crore were signed for the development of 56 schools. Prior to this in 2026, 18 MoUs worth ₹85 crore were executed to develop 33 schools. Another 12 MoUs worth ₹64 crore to develop 23 schools are currently in the final stages of signing.

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Shivakumar said children from rural and private schools should be brought together to ensure quality education and better opportunities for those in rural areas.

"We are thinking of linking a total of 2,000 government schools with private ones. We have divided the 6,000 panchayats into three categories. Initially, we have set a target for 1,000 government schools. This is only the beginning. Our efforts will yield good results in four to five years," he said.

Emphasising that every child in rural areas should be capable of competing globally, he said, "If we reach at least 1,000 schools under the CSR program over the next 2-3 years, Karnataka will create history in the country."

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The CM said private managements could choose the government schools they wished to adopt and contribute according to their financial capacity.

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"Make a decision based on your financial capacity. If you are unable to spend ₹5-10 crore to construct buildings, that is fine. Send 10 teachers each with expertise from your schools to government schools and pay their salaries. Providing laboratory equipment and computers will also be useful. This is a kind of knowledge exchange," he said.

The CM asked the private institutions to give their buses to government school students, instead of selling them.

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Karnataka had an annual CSR fund of ₹8,800 crore, he said, adding, that he had held discussions with companies in the state, urging them to prioritise the development of rural primary schools.

"They have already started the work. Now it is your turn," he told the private school management representatives.

He said he had also met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with the Chief Secretary and discussed the CSR issue, urging the Centre to curb the practice of companies registering in Karnataka but utilising earned money elsewhere.

"Some companies open offices in Mumbai, register their companies here and utilise the money earned here elsewhere. They release the funds and then take back 50 per cent of the money. I have requested that this practice be curbed," he said.

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Shivakumar said CSR-funded development works had begun in 30 schools in Bengaluru South district, with work completed in 10 per cent of them underway in eight schools and agreements finalised for 12 schools.

He cited Toyota's assistance in constructing 23 schools in Ramanagara district, with an investment of ₹10-15 crore in each school.

He said private schools contributing to the development of government schools would be allowed to add their names to the institutions.

"We have allowed the government school in Hegganur, located near the Tamil Nadu border, to be named Hegganur Government Toyota School," he said.

The CM said the government had adopted a soft approach towards private schools and acknowledged the challenges involved in running them. He also noted that private schools charged fees ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹2 lakh.

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The government had borrowed ₹2,000 crore from the World Bank for infrastructure development in Karnataka Public Schools.

"The government pays salaries ranging from ₹70,000 to ₹1.5 lakh to government school teachers. However, the quality of education still needs to improve. We have given greater importance to the quality of teachers during the selection process itself," he said.

Describing educational institutions as a shared responsibility, he urged private school managements to partner with government schools.

"One truth is that all of us, including you, are only trustees of educational institutions. We are here today, and someone else will come tomorrow. Only the work we do will remain permanent. Therefore, private school managements should become partners with government schools. This is a good initiative," he said.

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He also linked Bengaluru's traffic congestion to employment and education, saying the city had a population of 1.40 crore and 1.20 crore vehicles.

While road expansion in Bengaluru stood at eight per cent, it was 18-20 per cent in Mysuru.

"Children take one hour to reach their schools. Employment and education are the reasons for Bengaluru's traffic congestion. Every father is ready to make any sacrifice to provide good education to his children. If those children get an education in their own villages, the pressure on Bengaluru will reduce," he said.

Citing a recent survey, the CM said that the state's urban population is likely to rise from 69 per cent to 70 per cent by 2047.

"Despite political opposition to infrastructure developments like the Bengaluru Business Corridor and tunnel road projects, the government will take bold decisions and move forward," he assured.

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Recalling his visit to Davos with Industries Minister M B Patil, the CM claimed that they didn't sign agreements on blank sheets of paper like Andhra Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

"Instead, we invited investors to come to Bengaluru to discuss. Even though Chief Ministers of Himachal Pradesh, UP, and Andhra invited companies, businesses do not move out of Karnataka. The quality of talent, doctors, education, and environment available here is unmatched anywhere else in the country," he stated.

"Apart from minor GST or Income Tax issues, no company that came to Karnataka has suffered losses leading to closure or NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) proceedings. If there are any flaws in our thoughts, vision, or programs, come to the platform, spend two hours discussing with us, and we are ready to correct them," he claimed.