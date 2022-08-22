CUET UG 2022: NTA issues important notice on date change request of students

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an important notice for the students who’ll undertake the CUET (UG) exam 2022.

NTA has launched a grievance redressal email for CUET aspirants due to clashes with other exams.

NTA received requests from candidates to reschedule their examinations scheduled on August 23, 2022, in view of other examinations like CBSE compartment exam beginning from August 23, 2022.

Such requests will be considered favourably.

The candidates can send in their grievances regarding rescheduling of the tests in view of CBSE Compartment exam on the grievance redressal email- cuetug-dateclash@nta.ac.in.

“Candidates must mention their Application Number in their email while sending their grievances. The fresh dates will be communicated to the affected candidates through their Admit Cards and Public Notice.” reads the official website.

A total of 1.91 lakh candidates will appear for Phase 6 exam on August 24, 25 and 26, 2022.

The exams will be conducted at 489 Examination Centres located in 259 cities across India and 10 cities outside India.

Check the official notice here. Click here.