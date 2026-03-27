Delhi CM distributes bicycles to girl students to ease commute to school

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday distributed bicycles to girl students and said this initiative aims to make their commute to school easy. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during an event at a government school in Pitampura in New Delhi on Thursday. (Hindustan Times)

During the event in Shalimar Bagh, her assembly constituency, Gupta also interacted with the students while handing over the bicycles to them.

"We have noticed that sometimes girls face issues in travelling from home to school. Now, with these bicycles, girls can travel between their homes and schools without any problem," Gupta told reporters.

This step will remove hurdles in the path of the girl child, she added.

The Delhi government has earmarked ₹90 crore in its 2026-27 budget to provide free bicycles to around 1,30,000 class 9 girls to make it easier for them to reach school.

Referring to the budget, the chief minister said her government has prioritised schemes for girls and women to make them self-reliant.

"The Delhi government is committed to their safety and progress. Aim high-make your parents, society, and the nation proud," Gupta said, encouraging the students.

"Under Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana, the government will now lay the financial foundation for every girl born in Delhi. Under the scheme, financial assistance will be deposited directly into a girl's account at multiple stages," Gupta said.

By the time she graduates, each beneficiary is expected to receive around ₹1.25 lakh, giving her confidence and independence for the future, Gupta added.