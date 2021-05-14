Home / Education / News / Delhi government to provide free education to kids who lost parents to COVID
Delhi government has decided to provide free education to children who lost their parents to COVID19.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 04:02 PM IST

Delhi government on Friday announced that it will provide free education to kids who lost their parents to COVID. The state government will also bear the expenses of the upbringing of those children along with providing financial assistance to all of them, especially senior citizens, who have lost the only earning member of their family.

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today while addressing a press conference. He also tweeted the same on his official Twitter handle. The tweet reads, “Many such children whose parents have both died, the Delhi government will bear all the expenses for the education and upbringing of those children. The Delhi government will take care of the elders who lost their home youth.”

Delhi is the third state in the row to announce financial support and free education for children whose parents have died because of COVID19. This week itself, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have also announced providing free education and financial assistance to children orphaned due to COVID19.

Chief Minister of MP, Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said the state government will provide a pension of 5000/- per month and also free education to such children. On the other hand, Chhattisgarh will bear the education expenses of such children under the scheme, ‘Chhattisgarh Mahtari Dular Yojna.’


