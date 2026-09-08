The Delhi government will bring a comprehensive policy and a web portal to regulate paying guest (PG) accommodations and coaching institutes in the city within a month and a half, Education Minister Ashish Sood said on Tuesday.

Delhi govt to bring policy regulating PGs, coaching institutes within a month (ANI)

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Sood made the remarks after meeting students living in PG accommodations to understand their concerns, days after the building collapse in Satya Niketan that left seven dead and several injured.

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"We were already working on this, but this tragic incident has forced us to expedite the implementation of the Gauba committee report and formulate a policy," Sood said.

He said students from DU's South Campus and professional colleges under Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University were invited to share their concerns as users of PG accommodations.

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{{^usCountry}} The students raised issues related to rent, facilities provided by PG operators, implementation of agreements and safety, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The students raised issues related to rent, facilities provided by PG operators, implementation of agreements and safety, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Sood said the government was considering a system under which details of PG accommodations, including their availability, facilities and safety norms, could be registered on a common portal.

"The PG building may belong to one person, be operated by another and the money may be collected by someone else. The implementation of agreements and the facilities promised to students are a major concern," he said.

The minister said the government would consult PG managements, parents, agencies, student organisations and other stakeholders, including departments dealing with water and electricity, before finalising the policy.

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He said the proposal would subsequently be discussed with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and the Lieutenant Governor before being placed before the Cabinet.

"We will try to bring the policy before the public within one to one-and-a-half months after consulting all stakeholders," Sood said.

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He said the proposed legislation would also lay down safety and security standards for PG accommodations.

Sood said the government is also working to address the shortage of hostel accommodation for students coming to Delhi from outside the city.

"More than two lakh students from outside the city come here and need hostel accommodation. There is a very large gap," he said.

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He said the Master Plan had already increased the permissible floor area ratio (FAR) for hostels and the government was open to seeking support from the Centre for additional FAR to create more accommodation.

The government would also facilitate redevelopment of DU hostels by providing increased FAR and expediting approval of building plans, he said.

Sood said private players would continue to have a role in meeting the demand despite efforts to expand government and institutional hostels.

He said the government was also exploring whether vacant buildings in Narela could be used for students' accommodation, with bus services connecting them to educational institutions to ensure a safe environment.

Sood said the government had been working on student accommodation and regulation of PGs even before the Satya Niketan incident.

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"The government had already been working on these issues before this tragic incident. I am saying this with full responsibility, but this unfortunate incident has compelled us to accelerate the process," he said.

"We will also regulate these PGs and work on setting safety and security standards for them," he added.

The minister said the government would take into account the concerns of all stakeholders while framing the policy and work towards creating safer accommodation for students.