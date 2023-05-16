The Goa government has announced the rollout of a digital learning platform that will be made available to students of all 594 government and government-aided schools in the state. Goa govt partners with EMBIBE for digital learning platform for school students(HT Photographer/ Santosh Kumar from Patna)

The state government has signed a memorandum with platform provider Embibe, that was acquired by Reliance Industries in 2018 to provide the digital learning platform to 1-lakh students & 3,000+ educators from 594 government-run and aided schools across Goa.

The Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant approved the two-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the partnership, which was signed by Directorate of Education Mr Shailesh Zingde, in the presence of State Project Director S S Ghadi, Assistant Director-Planning Manoj Sawaikar and Assistant Director, Academics, Melvin D'Costa, and officials from the company.

This tie-up comes close on the heels of Chief Minister Sawant’s recent announcement that the state would place a special focus on education and implement the New Education Policy (NEP) as part of its Budget.

According to State Project Director S S Ghadi, remarked the partnership “will provide necessary guidance to several students from lower socio-economic backgrounds, and revolutionise the way our students learn”

“It has been a great support to our students and teachers even in the time of pandemic when teaching had to turn entirely digital. We believe that this partnership will be a game-changer for education in the state of Goa and a significant step forward in our ongoing efforts to ensure that all of our students have access to a world-class education,” Ghadi said.

The collaboration will be effective from the academic year 2023-24.

“We are keen to demonstrate how our content can increase teaching and learning outcomes for the entire state. We hope to become knowledge partners to the State of Goa that can drive efficient decision-making to enhance education,” Aditi Avasthi, the CEO of Embibe, said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON