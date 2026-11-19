The government is committed to creating 75,000 additional medical seats by 2029, Union Health Minister J P Nadda said on Wednesday, highlighting the expansion of medical education infrastructure in the country.

Govt committed to adding 75,000 medical seats by 2029: Nadda (PTI)

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Addressing the eighth convocation of Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC) and Safdarjung Hospital here, Nadda said India has witnessed a significant expansion in medical education capacity over the past decade.

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He said the number of medical colleges in the country has increased from 387 to 863, while the number of AIIMS has risen from one at the end of the 20th century to 23 now.

Nadda said undergraduate medical seats have increased from around 51,000 to 1.43 lakh, while postgraduate seats have risen from about 31,000 to 91,000.

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Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement from the ramparts of the Red Fort on expanding medical education capacity, Nadda reaffirmed the government's commitment to creating 75,000 additional medical seats and expressed confidence that the target would be achieved by 2029.

He stressed that expansion of medical education must not come at the cost of quality.

Nadda said the Union Cabinet had approved in December 2025 financial assistance of ₹1.5 crore for each additional undergraduate and postgraduate medical seat, with an overall allocation of ₹15,000 crore for creating 10,000 additional medical seats.

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Describing graduation from VMMC as a matter of distinction, Nadda said the institution provides students with exceptional clinical exposure, diverse learning opportunities and professional experience.

"While education is a fundamental right, the opportunity to enter the medical profession is a privilege that entails a profound responsibility towards society," he said.

Nadda urged the graduates to discharge their responsibilities with dedication, compassion and integrity and use their professional knowledge and skills in the service of humanity.