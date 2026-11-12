The Himachal Pradesh Primary Teachers Association has postponed its proposed protest demonstration and mass rally scheduled to be held in Dharamshala on November 15 following a positive outcome of talks with the Director of Elementary Education, officials said on November 11.

HP primary teachers association postpone November 15 Dharamshala rally after talks with Education Director (Representative Image)

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However, the association has decided to continue its chain hunger strike in Shimla, which entered its 109th day on Wednesday, until its demands receive formal approval from the state government and are implemented on the ground.

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The meeting was held with Director of Elementary Education Ashish Kohli following directions from Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Association representatives said an agreement had been reached on most of their demands, and a further meeting with the Chief Minister would be held shortly to formally approve the agreed proposals.

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking to ANI after the meeting, Ramesh Sharma, president of the Himachal Pradesh Primary Teachers Association, said the positive discussions had prompted the organisation to defer its proposed Dharamshala agitation, although it would not call off the ongoing hunger strike until concrete decisions were taken. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking to ANI after the meeting, Ramesh Sharma, president of the Himachal Pradesh Primary Teachers Association, said the positive discussions had prompted the organisation to defer its proposed Dharamshala agitation, although it would not call off the ongoing hunger strike until concrete decisions were taken. {{/usCountry}}

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"Following directions from the Chief Minister, we held a meeting with the Director of Elementary Education today. An agreement has been reached on most of our demands. A further meeting with the Chief Minister will be held to formally approve these decisions. Until then, our chain hunger strike will continue. In view of the positive discussions, we have postponed the proposed November 15 protest and rally in Dharamshala," said Sharma.

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The teachers have been protesting against the revised cluster system, particularly issues concerning primary education and the interests of primary teachers. Their 25-point charter of demands also includes filling vacant posts of primary and nursery teachers, recruitment of caretakers, restoration of opportunities for Junior Basic Training (JBT) teachers, and addressing concerns related to the functioning of primary schools.

The association has also raised concerns over the discontinuation of play activities for young children in schools and the appointment of Centre Head Teachers in CBSE schools.

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Sharma said the association would not declare victory merely on the basis of assurances, as previous discussions had also resulted in commitments that were never implemented on the ground.

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"We do not want to claim victory at this stage because unless the decisions are notified and implemented on the ground, the association cannot make any such announcement. We have faith in the Chief Minister's assurances and hope that the Education Department will honour the commitments made during today's meeting. We have been told that the formal process with the Chief Minister will be completed within a week or ten days. Until then, our agitation will continue," added Sharma.

The association said its agitation began with a 15-day foot march undertaken by primary teachers from different parts of the state during the summer vacation, followed by a massive protest in Shimla and the ongoing chain hunger strike.

Sharma maintained that the association had ensured that its agitation did not disrupt academic activities. He said the foot march was organised during summer vacations, while other demonstrations were held on holidays and Sundays. During the chain hunger strike, only four teachers participated on a rotational basis each day, representing the association's state, district, women's wing and 143 block-level units.

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"We have ensured that the education of children is not affected by our movement. Our foot march was held during the summer vacations, and the demonstrations were organised on Sundays. During the chain hunger strike, teachers participated on a rotational basis, with representatives from our different organisational units taking part for one day. We are happy that the academic activities of children have not suffered, and we will continue to ensure that their studies remain unaffected," said Sharma.

He also acknowledged the support extended to the movement by mid-day meal workers, multi-task workers, unemployed youth, School Management Committee members, panchayat representatives, retired teachers and other sections of society.

The association said teachers had remained united throughout the agitation, including during major festivals such as Dussehra, Diwali and Bhai Dooj, reflecting the seriousness of their concerns over primary education and the future of the teaching community.

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The teachers have maintained that their movement is aimed not only at protecting their service-related interests but also at strengthening the primary education system in Himachal Pradesh.

With the Dharamshala rally postponed, the association is now awaiting the proposed meeting with the Chief Minister and formal government decisions on its 25-point charter of demands. The chain hunger strike, meanwhile, will continue until the assurances translate into concrete action.