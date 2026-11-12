The United India Insurance Company Ltd has declared the UIIC AO Prelims Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Administrative Officers (Scale I) Generalists and Hindi Officers preliminary exam can check the results through the official website of UIIC at uiic.co.in. UIIC AO Prelims Result 2026 declared at uiic.co.in, direct link to check roll numbers here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The online prelims exam was conducted on October 22, 2026. The exam comprised of 100 questions of 100 marks. The exam duration was for 60 minutes. The exam comprised of three sections- Test of English Language, Test of Reasoning and Test of Quantitative Aptitude.

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For every wrong answer marked, 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty.

Direct link to download UIIC AO Prelims Result 2026

UIIC AO Prelims Result 2026: How to download All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the results by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UIIC at uiic.co.in. Click on careers link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on UIIC AO Prelims Result 2026 link. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the results. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need. Candidates who have passed the prelims exam must appear for the main exam. The main exam will be held on November 30, 2026. Downloading of call-letters indicating date and venue of Tier-II examination will commence shortly. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the Recruitment section of the website for further details.

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The selection process will comprise online tests (Preliminary Examination, Main Examination, Descriptive Test) and an interview. Candidates qualifying in the Preliminary Examination, Main Examination and Descriptive Test will be further shortlisted for an interview before the final selection.

This recruitment drive will fill up 225 posts in the organization. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UIIC.