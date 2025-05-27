Search Search
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Hyderabad: Teen dies by suicide after being scolded over exam failure

ANI |
May 27, 2025 07:08 PM IST

"The boy had failed in an exam and was playing games on phone. His mother scolded him, following which he went upstairs and took the extreme step," police said.

A 16-year-old student died by suicide after allegedly being scolded by his mother for failing in his 10th-class examination, police said on Tuesday.

Police have registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem examination. It was later handed over to the family. (For representationP)(File Photo)

The student, identified as Rusi, was reportedly found hanging on the top floor of his residence on Monday afternoon, officials said.

According to a police official, the incident took place around 2.30 pm.

"The boy had failed in an exam and was playing games on his mobile phone. His mother scolded him, following which he went upstairs and took the extreme step," the official said.

Police have registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem examination. It was later handed over to the family.

Further details are awaited. 

