Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU launched MBA programs in September, 2021. The MBA programs offered by the varsity was launched after approval by AICTE.

IGNOU MBA Program 2023: Know seven key benefits of MBA course

The MBA programs which is considered as the flagship programme of the university was framed on the basis of the industry-academia needs. Students who are interested in MBA program offered by the varsity can check the seven key benefits of these courses as informed IGNOU, through a press note issued on Wednesday.

1. AICTE approved programme- This provides a certainty to the learners that the MBA programme is acceptable in the job market and for higher studies also.

2. Affordable- The fee is very much affordable as compared with similar institutions who offer MBA programmes. The total fees of the programme is Rs.62,000/-, which is to be paid in four semesters , i.eRs. 15,500/- per semester.

3. Eligibility- The eligibility criteria is straightforward and doesn’t require clearing any of the entrance tests. Any graduate with 50% marks and 45% (for reserved category) can get admission into the MBA programme.

4. Programme structure- The curriculum of the MBA programme is in line with the AICTE model curriculum. The minimum duration of the programme is two years, comprising four semesters. The programme has the ethics, CSR, legal aspects, leadership, team development, counseling components which are highly essentials in all days to come for becoming a successful manager.

5. Specialisations- The varsity is offering 5 specialisations in Human Resource Management, Marketing Management, Financial Management, Operations Management and Services Management. The learner can choose the specialization as per his or her choice and requirement.

6. Programme delivery- IGNOU utilizes multimedia mode for programme delivery. The MBA programme is offered in both distance mode and online mode and are available both in print and digital mode. Weekly face to face counseling is an integral part of the programme delivery. The learners choose their study centers, wherein they can get the help of academic counselors for teaching learning. Apart from this, the university conducts live counseling sessions, which are broadcasted daily through Swayamprabha DTH channel. Regular Interactive Radio Counseling through FM channels and two ways teleconferencing through GyanDarshan TV channel are broadcasted. The learners also have the facility to listen to the course content as Audiobooks. The university uses the maximum possible technology enabled learners support services for the benefit of its learners.

7. Flexibility- There are 62 Regional Centers and more than 2000 study centers across India to help learners chooise their place of study. The minimum and maximum duration of the programme is 2 years and 4 years respectively and permits a learner to complete the programme successfully at their own convenience. The term end examination is held twice in a year i.e in June and December which is a big advantage for learners to complete the courses as per their schedule and preparation. The examination centers are also available pan India.

