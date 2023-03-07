IGNOU signs MOU with AICTE to translate MBA courses in various Indian languages

Indira Gandhi National Open University has collaborated with All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) for translation of the varsity’s MBA courses into Hindi and other Indian languages to facilitate management education in mother tongue.

Both the organizations have signed an MoU that will enhance students to get higher education in regional languages, as per a press release issued by IGNOU.

While speaking at the event, Prof. Nageshwar Rao, Vice Chancellor, IGNOU, said, "Multilingual education is a necessity to transform the education sector in India under the New Education Policy. IGNOU has taken the initiative to translate MBA courses into different Indian languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Odia, Tamil, Bengali, and Marathi, among others in collaboration with AICTE. This will help to increase the accessibility of MBA courses to students who are more comfortable learning in their native language. The translation of MBA courses into Indian languages will also help to bridge the language gap that often exists among students from different parts of India. "

According to the press statement, Dr. Amit Kumar Srivastava, Director, Faculty Development Cell, AICTE presented a brief detail of AICTE Intervention in Technical books in different Indian Languages & Role of AICTE in MOU. He laid emphasis on AICTE Intervention in Technical books in different Indian Languages & Role of AICTE in MOU. He further informed that from the date of launch of e KUMBH Portal on November 11, 2022, more than 1 Lakhs books have been downloaded from users across 47 countries of the world.