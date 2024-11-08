IIM Shillong unveils new initiatives on its 18th foundation day, details inside

IIM Shillong marked its 18th Foundation Day with the unveiling of several new initiatives aimed at fostering community development, skill enhancement, and educational empowerment in the Northeast region. The initiative will provide training, mentoring, and financial assistance to 30 businesses in the Northeast, fostering entrepreneurship and the growth of local ventures.

About the initiatives:

Among the key initiatives launched were the Nurturing Minds School Adoption Initiative, which sees IIM Shillong partner with two schools in East Khasi Hills District—Quidotto Memorial RCLP School and Mawkasiang Umroh Presbyterian Secondary School to create a sustainable impact on the learning environment, empower students, support teachers, and strengthen community ties, mentioned the press release.

In partnership with the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), IIM Shillong also launched the Skill To Enterprise Model (STEM) program.

The Northeast Enterprise Empowerment Venture (NEEV) program, focuses on local engagement, supporting community enterprises, and addressing critical regional challenges like climate change, migration, and livelihood sustainability.

Governor of Meghalaya, C.H. Vijayashankar, Ashish Kumar Chauhan, MD & CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), and BoG members Shishir Kumar Bajoria (Chairman, BoG), D.P. Wahlang, IAS Chief Secretary Meghalaya and Prof D P Goyal Director IIM Shillong among others were present at the ceremony.

The event featured panel sessions with Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD and CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), and Shishir Kr Bajoria Chairman BoG, IIM Shillong, on ‘Developing Agile Leaders: Rethinking Management Education for a Disruptive and Uncertain World’ moderated by Prof Rohit Dwivedi, informed the institute.

