IIT Mandi celebrates its 11th convocation ceremony, 565 students, including 60 PhD scholars graduate

Indian Institute of Technology Mandi (IIT Mandi) celebrated its 11th convocation with a graduating class of 565 students (426 male & 139 female), with 60 PhDs. Dr. Ajit Kumar Mohanty, Chief Guest at IIT Mandi Convocation (Handout )

According to a press release by IIT Mandi, the institute has seen a rise in the number of female students passing out in different streams. This year a total of 52 female students in undergraduate programmes; 66 in postgraduate and masters’ programmes, and 14 in PhD programmes have graduated from the institute surpassing the numbers from the previous years.

Dr Ajit Kumar Mohanty, Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy, & Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Along with him, Prof R P Singh, Physical Research Laboratory Ahmedabad; Dr Balvinder Singh, Senior Director, Samsung R&D Institute India, Bangalore; Mr Anand Vora, Senior Vice President, Engineering Persistent Systems, Pune, and Prof Anirban Bandyopadhyay, Principal Research Scientist at the National Institute for Materials Science (NIMS), Tsukuba, Japan, were the Guests of Honor. Lt Gen (Retd) Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Mandi, presided over the convocation event, the press release mentioned.

“Completing graduation does not come easily. It involves years of hard work and perseverance, struggles and sacrifices, successes, achievements and perhaps some disappointments as well. This day will therefore probably be one of the most important and memorable milestones in the journey of your life and career," said Dr Ajit Kumar Mohanty, Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission.

“Today is the day of culmination of your efforts and reason to celebrate the fruition of your aspirations and dreams. As you enter the next phase of your life, hold onto your alma mater’s legacy of scientific culture, and let it always inspire you in everything you do. Today you are joining the elite club IIT Mandi Alumni. Although you are moving out to make a bright professional career, your alma mater will always be there with you and will keep abreast of your achievements and successes with a great degree of satisfaction and pride," said Lt Gen (Retd) Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Mandi.

Delivering this year’s valedictorian’s address, Mr Pritish Chugh, Director’s Gold Medal winner, 2023, said, “Four years ago, we embarked on this adventure with dreams and a touch of apprehension. Back then, the initial weeks seemed the most challenging, with early morning exercises, classes, and late-night club sessions. But in hindsight, those initial weeks remain some of the best days we've had. As we stand here today, on the brink of a new chapter in our lives, we carry with us the experiences, knowledge, and resilience that we've gained during our time at this institution. As we move forward, let us carry the lessons we've learned, the friendships we've made, and the hope for a brighter tomorrow in our hearts," stated the press release.

