ISRO Young Scientist Programme 2024 announced, registration begins on Feb 20

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Feb 16, 2024 01:34 PM IST

The programme is expected to encourage more students to pursue Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) based research /career.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced the Young Scientist Programme (YUVIKA) 2024 to be conducted on May 13-24 for standard 9 students.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced the Young Scientist Programme (YUVIKA) 2024 to be conducted on May 13-24.(HT file)

ISRO's Young Scientist Programme 2024 is a two-week residential programme for school children. According to ISRO, the programme aims to impart basic knowledge of space technology, science, and applications to students.

The official registration window for the programme will be open from February 20 and ends on March 20, 2024. The selection of the participants for the programme will be done based on the following parameters:

ParameterWeightage
Marks obtained in Class 8 exam50 %
Performance in the online quiz10 %
Participation in science fair (school / district / state & above level in last 3 years)2/5/10 %
Rank in Olympiad or equivalent (1 to 3 rank in School / District / State & above level in last 3 years)2/4/5 %
Winners of sport competitions ( 1 to 3 rank in School / District / State & above level in last 3 years)2/4/5 %
Scout and Guides / NCC / NSS Member in last 3 years5 %
Studying in Village / Rural School located in Panchayat area15 %

Here's how to register for ISRO's Young Scientist Programme 2024

(1) Interested candidates need to register in ISRO Antariksha Jigyasa Platform

(2) Click on the verification link sent to the registered email ID

(3) Candidates need to participate in SpaceQuiz

(4) Enter your personal details

(5) Candidates need to upload photocopy of attested certificates and certificate for verification in the website

(6) Scan and upload the document and submit the application.

According to ISRO, the programme is also expected to encourage more students to pursue Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) based research /career.

For more information, visit the official website.

