In a major push to strengthen the state's healthcare system, the Cabinet has approved the recruitment of 1,000 doctors in the state, Health Minister UT Khader said on Sunday.

Karnataka Cabinet approves recruitment of 1,000 doctors: State Health Minister UT Khader

Speaking at a press conference in the city, the Minister said that until the recruitment process is completed, permission has been granted to hire doctors and staff on an outsourced basis.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

RRB Isolated Categories Recruitment 2026: Apply for 191 Junior Translator and other posts at rrbapply.gov.in

"Through direct recruitment, 250 doctors have already been appointed. All staff in Primary Health Centres must be mandatorily present and on duty. Permission has been given to appoint staff on an outsourced basis as per the requirements of the respective districts," he said.

He further stated that the issue of medicine shortage will be resolved within two months and steps are being taken to purchase 350 new ambulances.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday issued a strong appeal to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for unity and cooperation on the proposed Mekedatu balancing reservoir, asserting that the days of interstate water disputes are over.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

Shivakumar emphasised that Karnataka is operating strictly within the legal framework established by the Supreme Court of India, which mandates the release of 177 TMC of Cauvery water annually to Tamil Nadu.

"I hope that Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister know the law of the land. No need of permission from anyone. The Supreme Court of India has already given permission. That Karnataka is eligible to build the dam on its own site. And it has put a condition that we should give them 177 TMC of water. That is the condition," he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He underlined that the Mekedatu reservoir will ultimately benefit both states and act as a crucial balancing system for the region during water shortages.

"Tamil Nadu will have more benefit from the Mekedatu reservoir. Balance it is called a balancing reservoir," he said.

MCC NEET PG Counselling 2026: Round 2 registration begins today at mcc.nic.in, check steps to apply

Shivakumar said that the state has already initiated the compensatory afforestation process across at least 5400 hectares of forest land to offset environmental requirements.

"We have already identified about 5400 hectares of forest land in other parts, which we are going to give to the forest department. So already that process is work on the way. As soon as it is finished, we are going to apply there. The water commission will have to take a decision. So Karnataka stands united," he said. (ANI)