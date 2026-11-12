New Delhi, The Kendriya Vidyalayas will now use an AI-based system to monitor student attendance, academic performance and school infrastructure across its network of schools using the AI-integrated Vidya Samiksha Kendra launched here on Thursday.

Kendriya Vidyalayas to use AI-based system track student performance, attendance across schools

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Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi launched VSK with the "Samiksha'"AI Bot, KVS-Samvaad Parent Connect App and Web Portal, and the KVS Alumni Connect Portal.

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"From AI-powered monitoring of student attendance and learning outcomes to identifying gaps for timely intervention, real-time parent engagement and alumni mentorship, these initiatives mark an important step towards making our education system more connected, responsive and future-ready.

"Proudly developed in-house by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan , these platforms embody the vision of the new National Education Policy . I firmly believe that technology must serve a larger purpose in education, ensuring that no child goes unnoticed, no parent feels disconnected, and no alumnus is forgotten," he said.

He called for scaling up the initiative across every Kendriya Vidyalaya, covering all classes and locations. He also encouraged stakeholders to adopt a continuous learning approach,

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{{^usCountry}} Joshi suggested that the initiative be extended beyond KVS to benefit students across the entire school education ecosystem, in collaboration with the Department of School Education and Literacy to assess outcomes and address areas requiring improvement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Joshi suggested that the initiative be extended beyond KVS to benefit students across the entire school education ecosystem, in collaboration with the Department of School Education and Literacy to assess outcomes and address areas requiring improvement. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the Ministry of Education, the KVS Samvaad Parent Connect App and Web Portal bring schools closer to parents by providing real-time attendance, progress of syllabus, academic results, learning resources and digital student ID cards.

"Parents can also apply online for Bonafide and CEA certificates and student leave, besides accessing student and teacher diaries. This will reduce paperwork and unnecessary school visits while strengthening parent-teacher communication.

"The KVS Alumni Portal provides a dedicated platform for former students to reconnect with their schools and batchmates, share achievements and experiences, and contribute towards mentorship, career guidance and institutional development," an official statement said.

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