MIT-WPU set to host World Technology Summit 2025, over 500 innovators from 25 nations to attend global event

MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU) is set to host the inaugural World Technology Summit 2025 on November 6 and 7, 2025, in collaboration with the World Technology Group. MIT-WPU will host World Technology Summit 2025 in collaboration with the World Technology Group on November 6 and 7, 2025. (handout)

The global summit will bring together over 500 delegates from 25 countries, including global institutions, startups, policymakers, and thought leaders to celebrate and advance human ingenuity across technology, science, and innovation.

With over 1.6 lakh startups registered under national initiatives like Make in India, the country has emerged as one of the world’s fastest-growing technology and entrepreneurship ecosystems, a press release informed.

The two-day summit will explore breakthroughs in artificial intelligence (AI), biotechnology, life sciences, digital infrastructure, and education, offering a platform for knowledge exchange and cross-sector dialogue.

Further, researchers, technologists, policymakers, and industry leaders from across the world will convene to shape the trajectory of technology for the coming decade, the release added.

With participation from over 100 startups, half led by women entrepreneurs, the summit will spotlight women-led innovation and the rising influence of the Global South in the technology ecosystem.

Dr. Ganesh Kakandikar, Dean (Innovation, Startups and Collaborations at MIT-WPU) and Convenor of the World Technology Summit 2025 India, said that the summit will bring together leading experts at the forefront of science and innovation, reinforcing the relationship between future technologies and human well-being.

He added that the summit will serve as a crucial platform to amplify India's role in artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and digital transformation."

Dr. Rahul V. Karad, Executive President, MIT-WPU, stated that the World Technology Summit in India is a call to the world to ensure that future global innovation is inclusive, ethical, and rooted in peace.

By bridging science and spirituality, our goal is to make technology a tool for human progress, he added.

Paul J. Foster, Founder and Executive Chairman, World Technology Group, said that the World Technology Summit is a “lighthouse for global dialogue uplifting technology. science, innovation and those who are shaping our collective future.”

“Our inaugural gathering at the prestigious MIT-WPU Pune, India is anchored by the theme Innovation to Impact, Accelerating Global Connectivity-calls global thinkers and innovators to harness technology that serves humanity with purpose and responsibility,” Foster added.

The guests and global delegates attending the summit include:

Dr. Rahul V. Karad, Executive President, MIT-WPU Dr. R. M. Chitnis, Vice-Chancellor, MIT-WPU Dr. Prasad Khandekar, Chief Academic Officer, MIT-WPU Paul J. Foster, Co-Founder & Executive Chairman, World Technology Group Steve Hellman, Co-Founder & Board Member, World Technology Group Deborah Pandit-Sawaf, Chair, Coordination Commission, World Technology Summit 2025 India Nandan Jha, Secretary-General & Founder, Gandhi Mandela Foundation Julian Gornall-Thode, General Manager, Shankai Sports Stefy Bau, CEO, INIT Esports Key sessions of the summit: Voices of Tomorrow – The Innovation Generation: Voices of Youth and the Future of Science and Technology India Vision 2030 – India’s Blueprint for the Global Digital Economy Celebrate Human Ingenuity – The Beginnings, Present, and Future The Rise of the Global South – Exploring the Growing Influence of the Global South in Redefining Our Shared Future Shaping a New Global Paradigm Alpha Innovation Now – Human Ingenuity in Action: Scientists and Young Entrepreneurs Showcase Breakthrough Ideas and Innovations Besides, the summit will also feature keynote addresses, discussions and deliberations designed to foster collaboration between academia, industry, and innovators.

Those interested in attending the program may contact the organizers for further information and registration details.