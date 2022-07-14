Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NIRF ranking 2022 live: List of top institutes in India releasing tomorrow
Live

NIRF ranking 2022 live: List of top institutes in India releasing tomorrow

NIRF ranking 2022 live: The list of top institutes in India will be announced tomorrow, July 15, 2022. The NIRF rankings will be released by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. 
NIRF ranking 2022 live(nirfindia.org)
Updated on Jul 14, 2022 07:59 PM IST
HT Education Desk, New Delhi

NIRF ranking 2022 live: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will release NIRF ranking 2022 on July 15, 2022. The list of top institutes in India will release at 11 am tomorrow. The list for all the categories will be available on the official site of NIRF on nirfindia.org. 

The National Institutional Ranking Framework, Education Ministry will rank the institutes depending on their areas of operation including overall, university, colleges, engineering, management, pharmacy, law, medical, architecture, dental and research. 

The ranking parameters are teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcome, outreach and inclusivity and perception. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of NIRF. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Thu, 14 Jul 2022 07:59 PM

    NIRF Ranking 2022: Check official tweet 

  • Thu, 14 Jul 2022 07:54 PM

    NIRF ranking 2022 engineering colleges: 2021 list 

    1. IIT Madras
    2. IIT Delhi
    3. IIT Bombay
    4. IIT Kanpur 
    5. IIT Kharagpur 
    6. IIT Roorkee
    7. IIT Guwahati
    8. IIT Hyderabad 
    9. NIT Tiruchirapalli 
    10. NIT Karnataka 

     

  • Thu, 14 Jul 2022 07:24 PM

    NIRF ranking 2022 List: Parametres 

    The National Institutional Ranking Framework, Education Ministry will rank the institutes depending on their areas of operation including overall, university, colleges, engineering, management, pharmacy, law, medical, architecture, dental and research.

  • Thu, 14 Jul 2022 07:19 PM

    College rankings India: Top 10 colleges of 2021 

     

    1. Miranda House
    2. Lady Shri Ram College for Women
    3. Loyala College
    4. St Xaviers College, Kolkata 
    5. Ramkrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Howrah 
    6. PSGR Krishanammal College for Women, Coimbatore 
    7. Presidency College, Chennai
    8. St Stephen College, Delhi
    9. Hindu College
    10. Shri Ram College for Commerce

     

  • Thu, 14 Jul 2022 07:13 PM

    Top MBA colleges India: Top 10 institutes of 2021

    1. IIM Ahmedabad 
    2. IIM Bangalore 
    3. IIM Calcutta
    4. IIM Kozhikode
    5. IIT Delhi
    6. IIM Indore
    7. IIM Lucknow 
    8. XLRI
    9. IIT Kharagpur
    10. IIT Bombay 
  • Thu, 14 Jul 2022 07:08 PM

    NIRF Rankings 2022: Who will release 

    NIRF Rankings 2022 will be released by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on July 15, 2022. 

  • Thu, 14 Jul 2022 06:57 PM

    NIRF: Date and Time of rankings 

    NIRF rankings will be released by Education Minister on July 15, 2022 at 11 am. 

