NIRF ranking 2022 live: List of top institutes in India releasing tomorrow

NIRF ranking 2022 live: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will release NIRF ranking 2022 on July 15, 2022. The list of top institutes in India will release at 11 am tomorrow. The list for all the categories will be available on the official site of NIRF on nirfindia.org.

The National Institutional Ranking Framework, Education Ministry will rank the institutes depending on their areas of operation including overall, university, colleges, engineering, management, pharmacy, law, medical, architecture, dental and research.

The ranking parameters are teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcome, outreach and inclusivity and perception. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of NIRF.