NIRF Rankings 2021 Live Updates: Education Minister to release list today
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will release NIRF Rankings 2021 on September 9, 2021. The National Institutional Ranking Framework, NIRF rankings will be released by the Education Minister at 12 noon. The complete list of the rankings for all top institutes will be available on the official site of NIRF on nirfindia.org.
This year NIRF will release the sixth annual ranking list of higher educational institutes in the country. The rankings will be announced for ten categories- Overall, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements) and Law.
The rankings for all colleges and universities across the country given by the Ministry will be on the basis of teaching, learning, and resources; research and professional practice, graduation outcome; outreach and inclusivity; and peer perception. Along with the overall rankings, stream wise rankings will also be released today.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Thu, 09 Sep 2021 11:05 AM
NIRF Rankings 2021 List: Categories of lists
-
Thu, 09 Sep 2021 11:00 AM
NIRF Rankings 2021 MBBS: Top 10 medical colleges of last year
- All India Institute Of Medical Sciences, New Delhi
- Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh
- Christian Medical College, Vellore (CMC Vellore)
- National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore
- Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow
- Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
- Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore
- Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry
- Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
- King George`s Medical University, Lucknow
-
Thu, 09 Sep 2021 10:55 AM
NIRF Ranking 2021: What is NIRF rankings
The National Institutional Ranking Framework, NIRF is the Ministry of Education's college and university ranking exercise. The ranking framework was launched in 2015 and the first annual ranking list was declared in 2016.
-
Thu, 09 Sep 2021 10:50 AM
NIRF 2021: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to release the lists
This year Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will release NIRF 2021 rankings list for all streams and also release overall rankings. The event will begin at 12 noon. The youtube link will be available here.
-
Thu, 09 Sep 2021 10:45 AM
NIRF Rankings: List to release today at 12 noon