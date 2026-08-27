NIT Rourkela Placement 2025-26: 83+ students bag packages above 30 LPA, highest CTC hits 1.31 crore

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela has concluded its placement session for 2025-26. This year, a total of 1340 placement offers were made and 364 six-month internship offers, providing opportunities for potential Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) upon successful completion of their internships.
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The highest CTC recorded this year for the B.Tech course is ₹1.31 crore per annum , followed by ₹83.60 LPA for Computer Science and Engineering (CS) students. The B.Tech program recorded an average CTC of ₹15.33 LPA and a median CTC of ₹12.50 LPA.
As per a press statement released by NIT Rourkela, the highest CTC for the M.Tech program recorded is ₹46.38 LPA. This was offered to a student from the Computer Science and Engineering (CS) branch, followed by ₹44.00 LPA from the Electronics and Communication Engineering (EC) branch. The program recorded an average CTC of ₹11.90 LPA and a median CTC of ₹9.00 LPA.
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More than 83 students have secured annual packages exceeding ₹30 LPA during this year's placement drive.
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More than 83 students have secured annual packages exceeding ₹30 LPA during this year's placement drive.
Speaking about the NIT Rourkela’s placement drive this year, Prof. K. Umamaheshwar Rao, Director, NIT Rourkela, said, “At NIT Rourkela, we are committed to equipping our students with industry-relevant skills, a strong foundation in innovation and out-of-the-box thinking. We have shaped professionals who are ready to excel in a dynamic and rapidly changing world. Despite a competitive global job market, the placement outcomes this year highlight the dedication and capabilities of our students, along with the collaborative efforts of the Career Development Centre at NIT Rourkela. We will continue to nurture future-ready talent for an evolving global economy.”
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The 2025–26 placement drive at NIT Rourkela witnessed participation from 374 recruiters, with approximately 50% being first-time recruiters. The majority of participating companies were from the Software and IT Services sector, followed by Manufacturing, BFSI, Electronics, and Education, among others.
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