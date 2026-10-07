Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) is offering an internship opportunity to CA/CMA students. Students who have passed Inter of CA or CMA in the field of Finance& Accounts can apply for the internship program through the official website of NPCIL at npcilcareers.co.in.

NPCIL offers internship opportunities to CA/CMA students, check stipend and registration dates here

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The last date to apply is October 26, 2026. Screening will be done based on the aggregate of marks. Hence, Candidates applied without Final marks will not be considered; such Candidates need not apply. Only screened-in candidates will be informed via their email ID for the further Selection Process.

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Stipend

The monthly stipend is ₹20,000/-. An additional amount of ₹5000/- will be provided in case accommodation is not available at the Unit/HQ of NPCIL.

Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility of the students for the purpose of Practical Training at NPCIL units and HQs, shall be as per the terms and conditions provided by the Respective Institutions.

Age Limit

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{{^usCountry}} The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 years to 56 years. Candidates should not be born on or after October 27, 2008 and not before October 26, 1970. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 years to 56 years. Candidates should not be born on or after October 27, 2008 and not before October 26, 1970. {{/usCountry}}

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Selection of Trainees

The shortlisting of the Candidates for Personal Interview shall be in a 1:5 ratio based on the aggregate marks obtained in the Inter CA/Inter CMA examination.The Selection of the Trainees shall be conducted through a personal interview. Candidates can attend the Interview in Virtual mode.

About the application process

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The application process comprises four steps: first registration, second is activation, third is filling in candidate details, uploading signature, photo and submitting the application and printing the application form.

The shortlisted Candidates appearing for the Online Interview should keep their Aadhar Card and Online Application Form ready at the time of reporting for the online interview.

How to Apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NPCIL at npcilcareers.co.in. Click on internship link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves. Once registration is done, fill the application fee. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of NPCIL.

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Official Notice Here