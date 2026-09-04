The National Testing Agency, NTA has issued an advisory to candidates, urging them to provide complete identifying details while raising grievances to ensure their concerns are addressed quickly.

NTA issues grievance advisory: Application number, registered email mandatory

According to a tweet shared by the Agency, it has said that NTA receives a large number of grievances every day through email and social media. However, many complaints do not include basic details required to identify the candidate, making it difficult for officials to trace individual applications among lakhs of applicants and respond promptly.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

₹2 lakh govt incentive">Hindi-medium civil engineering course launched in MP; students to get ₹2 lakh govt incentive

As part of the advisory, NTA has asked the candidates to send grievances from their registered email ID, which was used while submitting the application form. Candidates should also mention their Application Number in the subject line and clearly specify the name of the examination concerned.

The Agency has further asked the candidates to descrive the issue briefly and attach supporting screenshots/ documents, if any. They have also said that the complaints should be sent only to the dedicated helpdesk email address of the concerned examination, as provided in the respective examination's information bulletin and official website.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

Earlier in June before the conduct of the NEET UG re-test on June 21, the Agency had launched live portal to stpo paper leak rumours. The public grievance portal was lainched for aspirants and stakeholders to report suspicious activities, including fake websites, fraudulent claims of question paper leaks, and individuals impersonating NTA officials.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA.