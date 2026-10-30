Odisha will introduce 'AI for All' as a value-added course for students enrolled in the Apprenticeship Embedded Degree Programme (AEDP), replacing the Good Citizenship course in the second semester of the 2026-27 academic session, an official said on Thursday.

Odisha introduces AI course for apprenticeship degree students

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The course aims to equip students with basic AI knowledge and practical skills to improve their employability and prepare them for industry apprenticeships, he said.

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Director of Higher Education Kali Prasanna Mahapatra has directed the registrars and principals of institutions concerned to make the necessary arrangements for implementing the course.

"The course will be the same as 'AI for All', already introduced as a Skill Enhancement Course (SEC) for non-AEDP students in the second semester. Institutions have been directed to ensure its timely implementation during the current academic session," Mahapatra said.

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The AEDP has expanded from 30 higher educational institutions offering two subjects in 2025-26 to 81 institutions covering 11 subjects in 2026-27.

The programme combines two years of academic study with one year of apprenticeship training, during which students receive a stipend.

It aims to bridge the gap between classroom learning and workplace requirements.

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The introduction of the AI course is intended to integrate emerging technologies into undergraduate education and align students' learning with evolving industry needs, the official said.