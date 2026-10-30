The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS has started the registration process for the NEET SS Exam 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Super Speciality can find the direct link through the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in. NEET SS Exam 2026: Registration begins at natboard.edu.in, direct link to apply here

The last date to apply is November 18, 2026. The edit window will open on November 20 and will close on November 23, 2026. The exam city slip will be released on November 30, and the admit card will be issued on December 7, 2026.

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Exam Pattern The examination will be held from December 11 and 12, 2026. The question paper for NEET-SS 2026 will be divided into Three-time bound sections, namely Section A, B & C. Each section will have 50 questions and 50 minutes of time allotted for the section. Candidates would be restricted to proceed to the next section till completion of the allotted time of the previous section and candidates would not be allowed to review the questions / modify the responses of a section after the completion of the allotted time of that section. Questions of the next section will start automatically after the completion of the allotted time of the previous section.

Eligibility Criteria Candidates who are in possession of recognized post graduate medical Degree / Provisional Certificate (MD / MS / DNB) or an equivalent recognized qualification or likely to be in possession of the same by 31-01-2027 in accordance with eligible feeder specialty qualifications for super specialty courses are eligible to apply.

Examination Fee The examination fee is ₹3500/- per group. The prescribed exam fee should be remitted through payment gateway provided using UPI or Credit Card / Debit Cards issued by banks in India or other modes as may be made available and have been provided on the payment gateway web page.

Direct link to apply for NEET SS Exam 2026

How to Apply To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in. Click on NEET SS Exam 2026 registration link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details. Once registration is done, fill the application form. Make the payment of application fee. Click on submit and your application is submitted. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NBEMS.

Official Notice Here