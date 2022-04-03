Only vaccinated international students to get entry into AMU

In view of getting the offline classes back on track after COVID-19, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) would start the on-campus classes in phases. The university administration also laid clear instructions on Sunday for foreign students' entry into the campus.

Students from abroad would be allowed inside the university premises only after the vaccination.

"The AMU administration has issued an advisory that the foreign students who come to the AMU campus should come only after getting vaccination from their countries and only then will they be given admission, else they would not be allowed to enter," said Deputy Proctor, S Ali Nabaw Zaidi.

Earlier, various states, including West Bengal, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, revoked COVID-19 restrictions after recording the overall decline in COVID-19 cases.