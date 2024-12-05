Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Parents working from home are keeping children off school, Ofsted chief says

PA_Media |
Dec 05, 2024 02:18 PM IST

Pandemic lockdowns and the ‘phenomenon’ of home working have fuelled pupil absences, Sir Martyn Oliver suggests.

Parents who have been working from home since the pandemic are keeping their children off school with them, the chief inspector of Ofsted has suggested. Sir Martyn Oliver, who will launch his first annual report as Ofsted’s chief inspector, said the trend can be seen in lower school attendance on Fridays. The boss of England’s education watchdog told Good Morning Britain on Thursday: “Pre-pandemic, we used to notice as headteachers and teachers that if parents did work from home they would send their children in. “But now post-pandemic we also see parents are working from home and sometimes they keep their children off with them. “We notice that because on Fridays attendance tends to go down more than any other day.” When asked about attendance, Sir Martyn said pandemic lockdowns and the “phenomenon” of home working was having an impact on pupil absences. The Ofsted chief told GMB: “We went into a lockdown period where children were told not to go into school and were actually told to go onto their screens and use their mobile phones and then suddenly we go back and when it comes back it’s like now come off your screen. The thing we’ve actually just asked you to be on for the best part of two years.” Sir Martyn will launch the watchdog’s annual report on Thursday at a time of change for the inspectorate. In September, the Labour Government announced that single-phrase headline Ofsted grades for state schools in England would be scrapped. Ofsted also announced reforms after its major Big Listen public consultation earlier this year, including plans to introduce a “report card”. Sir Martyn took over as Ofsted’s chief inspector in January when the watchdog faced criticism after the death of headteacher Ruth Perry. Mrs Perry took her own life after an Ofsted report downgraded her Caversham Primary School in Reading from the highest to the lowest rating over safeguarding concerns. A coroner concluded the Ofsted inspection in November 2022 had contributed to her death.

Parents working from home are keeping children off school, Ofsted chief says
Parents working from home are keeping children off school, Ofsted chief says

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get latest news onEducation,...
See more
Get latest news onEducation, CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live , CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On