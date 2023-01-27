Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 LIVE: PM Modi to interact with students today
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 Live Updates: PM Modi will interact with students today at PPC 2023. The event will begin at 11 am. Latest updates on tips shared by PM, direct link to watch event here.
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 Live Updates: Government of India will conduct Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 on January 27, 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, teachers and parents at the Talkatora Indoor stadium. The programme will begin at 11 am today. Students who want to participate in PPC 2023 can apply till today, January 27, 2023.
At the event, PM Modi will share tips with students to overcome exam stress and answer their questions related to education and career.
Around 38 lakh students have registered for this year’s PPC 2023. As per Education Minister, 20 lakh questions have been received and NCERT has shortlisted the questions on various topics ranging from family pressure, stress management, prevention of unfair means, how to stay healthy and fit, and career selection.
Follow all the updates here:
Pariksha pe Charcha 2023 registration website is My Gov at innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2023.
Pariksha pe Charcha 2023 winners list will be displayed soon. The winners list can be checked on the official website of My Gov at innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2023.
Visit the official site of My Gov at innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2023.
Click on participate now link available on the home page.
Login to the account and register yourself.
Fill in the application form and click on submit.
Your application has been submitted.
Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Pariksha pe Charcha topics for teachers
Our Heritage
Enabling Learning Environment
Education for Skilling
Lesser Curricular Load and No fear for exams
Future Educational Challenges
My Child, My Teacher
Adult Education- Making Everyone Literate
Learning and Growing Together
Pariksha pe Charcha certificate download can be done from the official site of My Gov page at innovateindia.mygov.in. Soon after the event is concluded, the link to download the certificate will be made available.
Pariksha pe Charcha 2023 registration date is till today, January 27, 2023. Candidates can apply for the event through the official site of My Gov page at innovateindia.mygov.in.
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 date and time is January 27, 2023 at 11 am. The event will be conducted at the Talkatora Indoor stadium, New Delhi.