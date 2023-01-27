Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 LIVE: PM Modi to interact with students today

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 Live Updates: Government of India will conduct Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 on January 27, 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, teachers and parents at the Talkatora Indoor stadium. The programme will begin at 11 am today. Students who want to participate in PPC 2023 can apply till today, January 27, 2023.

At the event, PM Modi will share tips with students to overcome exam stress and answer their questions related to education and career.

Around 38 lakh students have registered for this year’s PPC 2023. As per Education Minister, 20 lakh questions have been received and NCERT has shortlisted the questions on various topics ranging from family pressure, stress management, prevention of unfair means, how to stay healthy and fit, and career selection.