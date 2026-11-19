Indian medical graduates from recognised institutions in the Philippines can now appear for that country's Physician Licensure Examination (PLE) and obtain registration to practise medicine, paving the way for reciprocal medical licensing arrangements between the two nations.

Philippines allows Indian medical graduates to appear for Physician Licensure Exam

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The development was confirmed by Indian Ambassador to the Philippines, Harsh Kumar Jain, who said the Philippine Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) conveyed the decision on PLE last week.

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Jain described the move as an important development in strengthening professional and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

The move fulfils one of the conditions laid down by the National Medical Commission (NMC) for Indian students graduating from medical institutions in the Philippines to be eligible to appear for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) in their home country.

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Pune-based overseas medical education consultant Transworld Educare's director Kadwin Pillai on Wednesday hailed the Philippines's decision.

"This is an important development for Indian students pursuing medical education in the Philippines. The clarification on eligibility to appear for the Physician Licensure Examination addresses a significant consideration concerning reciprocal medical registration between the two countries," Pillai said.

Students and parents have long sought greater clarity on the professional pathways available after completing their medical education abroad and this progress will help them better understand the regulatory framework while planning their academic and professional journeys, he stated in a statement.

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The development follows a series of engagements between Indian and Philippine authorities concerning the recognition of medical qualifications and eligibility to practise medicine. It assumes significance as over 7,000 Indian students are pursuing higher education in the Philippines, with medical studies being a major area of interest, said the statement.

However, eligibility to appear for the PLE and obtain Philippine registration does not automatically confer a licence to practise in India.

Graduates returning to India will continue to be required to fulfil the applicable NMC conditions, including the prescribed examination, qualification and internship requirements, added the statement.

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Indian/Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) candidates are required to qualify the FMGE conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) after acquiring a primary medical qualification from an institution outside India.

Passing the FMGE is mandatory for obtaining provisional or permanent registration with the NMC or State Medical Councils and to start practising medicine in India.