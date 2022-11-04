Home / Education / News / PM awards winners of CBSE-CVC Essay Writing Competition 2022

PM awards winners of CBSE-CVC Essay Writing Competition 2022

Published on Nov 04, 2022 12:24 AM IST

PM Narendra Modi on Thursday awarded the winners of the CBSE-CVC essay writing competition organised by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in collaboration with the Central Vigilance Commission.

The competition was organised in CBSE affiliated schools all over the country and around 7.65 lakh students participated in the said event.(Handout)
ByHT Education Desk

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Thursday awarded the winners of the CBSE-CVC essay writing competition organised by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in collaboration with the Central Vigilance Commission from October 3 to 11, 2022.

The topic was “Bhrastachar Mukt Bharat - Viksit Bharat” i.e Corruption free India- Developed India.

The competition was organised in CBSE affiliated schools all over the country and around 7.65 lakh students participated in the said event.

The Prime Minister awarded 5 students who were declared the winners of the competition.

The award ceremony was held at Vigyan Bhawan on the occasion of Vigilance Awareness week.

Chairperson CBSE Smt. Nidhi Chibber and Secretary CBSE Shri Anurag Tripathi also attended the award ceremony.

The winners of the CBSE- CVC Essay Writing Competition 2022 are:

1. AKSHAT PANDEY - Little World School, Tilwara, Jabalpur, MP

2. YASHVI DADDHA- St. Anne's Sr. Sec. School, Jodhpur

3. ANJALI SINHA- Ursuline Convent Sr. Sec. School, Greater Noida
4. SIRI KONDA -T V S School, Hirehalli Tumkur Karnataka

5. SANIA DEKARI - Budding Buds Sr Sec School Tinsukia Assam.

