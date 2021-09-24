Home / Education / News / QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2022: Top 10 Indian universities, check here
QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2022: Top 10 Indian universities, check here

QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2022 has been released. Check the top 10 Indian universities list given below. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 10:16 AM IST

The QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2022 list has been released. The list released contains many International and Indian Universities for this year. Out of total of 550 institutes that highlighted graduate employment processes and outcomes, 12 Indian universities and institutes have made it to the list. 

Six Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Delhi University (DU) and Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru (IISc) are among the list. The complete list of the top 10 Indian universities as per the QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2022 can be checked below. 

QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2022: Top 10 Indian universities 

Name of the Institute Rankings
Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay101-110
Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Delhi  131-140
Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Madras151-160
Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kharagpur201-250
Delhi University, DU201-250
Birla Institute of Technology and Science, BITS Pilani251-300
Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kanpur251-300
Mumbai University251-300
Indian Institute of Science, IISc Bengaluru301-500
OP Jindal Global University301-500

The scores for the rankings are calculated on the basis of ability to produce graduates with the 'soft skills' required for the modern workplace. The official website also reads, “Each of the universities ranked below has demonstrated an ability to produce graduates with the 'soft skills' required for the modern workplace.”

