Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Schools with less than 50 students to be merged with nearby institutions in Uttar Pradesh

ANI | , Lucknow
Nov 04, 2024 01:05 PM IST

Officials have been asked to prepare a document and district booklet, detailing which schools can be merged, distance to be covered by the children, and more.

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to merge the schools having enrolment of less than 50 students, in bid to make the education system more functional and viable.

Students from selected schools in Uttar Pradesh will be accommodated in nearby facilities to ensure their continued education. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)
Students from selected schools in Uttar Pradesh will be accommodated in nearby facilities to ensure their continued education. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)

As part of the consolidation plan, students from these schools will be accommodated in nearby facilities to ensure their continued education.

The officials have been directed that a theoretical exercise should be completed on priority basis based on the data regarding primary schools (stand alone) with less than 50 enrollment.

Also read: AP TET Results 2024 released at aptet.apcfss.in, direct link to check scores here

They have been asked to prepare a proper document and district booklet, detailing which schools can be merged, how much distance will the children have to cover, the availability of building, teachers, transport, roads and highways.

The issue will also be discussed in the meeting of District Basic Education Officers to be held on November 13-14.

Last month, the the Uttar Pradesh Education Department sent a show cause notice to the management of a private school in Aligarh district for allegedly intimidating children with threats of "electric chair" and also failing to renew its permit to conduct classes.

Also read: BPSC 70th CCE 2024: Last date to apply today for prelims exam at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Basic Education Officer, Rakesh Kumar Singh said that he had received a complaint from the parent of a student who alleged that his ward was tortured and "made to sit on an electric chair" as part of the punishment.

Also read: CG Police Constable Admit Card 2024: Admit cards for PET/PST releasing today at cgpolice.gov.in

"A parent of a child complained that their child was made to sit on a chair and was threatened. This incident was found to be false. We saw the CCTV, the child was sitting and nothing like that was done to him," the official said.

Get latest news onEducation,...
See more
Get latest news onEducation, CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live , CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //