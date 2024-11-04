CG Police Constable Admit Card 2024: Admit cards for PET/PST releasing today at cgpolice.gov.in

CG Police Constable Admit Card 2024: Admit cards for CG Police Constable exam 2024 will be released today, November 4, 2024. The Chhattisgarh Police will release admit cards for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Document Verification (DV) on its official website, cgpolice.gov.in. CG Police Constable admit card 2024 for PET/PST and DV today (HT File/For representation)

On the CG Pollice Constable admit cards candidates will get to know about the PET, PST, DV date and time and the detailed address of the venue.

The Chattishgarh Police is conducting the direct recruitment exam for 5,967 Constable vacancies.

CG Police Constable PET, PMT and DV will be held on November 16 at designated venues in Raipur, Dhamtari, Durg, Rajnandgaon, Bilaspur, Raigarh, Surajpur, Jagdalpur and Kondagaon.

Steps to download CG Police Constable admit card 2024

Go to the official website of CG Police at cgpolice.gov.in.

Go to the recruitment page and open the admit card link given on the notice board.

Enter your login details.

Submit and download the CG Police admit card.

Candidates are advised to check the exam day instructions and check the list of documents required for verification after downloading the admit cards. They should also confirm the address of the venue.

Candidates should check that their personal details, such as name, photo, and signature, are error-free so that they do not face any difficulties on the day of physical tests. Any error on admit cards should be reported immediately.

About CG Police SI result

Recently, the Chhattisgarh Police announced the result of the Subedar/SI/Platoon Commander recruitment examination, 2021.

The selection board recommended 959 candidates against 975 vacancies and said the remaining vacancies could not be filled due to the insufficient number of eligible candidates.

The final merit list was prepared according to the reservation rules of the Chhattisgarh government, as well as the marks obtained by candidates and their preferences.

For further details about the CG Police recruitment, candidates are advised to visit the official website.