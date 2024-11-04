CG Police Constable Admit Card 2024 Live: PET/PST, DV admit cards today at cgpolice.gov.in

CG Police Constable Admit Card 2024 Live Updates: The Chhattisgarh Police will release admit cards for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Document Verification (DV) under the direct recruitment examination for Constables today, November 4. Once released, candidates can check the CG Police Constable admit card on the official website, cgpolice.gov.in....Read More

This direct recruitment examination is being conducted for 5,967 Constable vacancies. The PET, PMT and DV rounds will be held on November 16 at designated venues in Raipur, Dhamtari, Durg, Rajnandgaon, Bilaspur, Raigarh, Surajpur, Jagdalpur and Kondagaon.

How to download CG Police Constable admit card 2024

Open the CG Police website, cgpolice.gov.in.

Go to the recruitment page and click on the admit card link given on the notice board.

Enter your login credentials.

Submit and download the CG Police admit card.

Follow live updates on CG Police Constable admit card below.