Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi290C
Monday, Nov 4, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    CG Police Constable Admit Card 2024 Live: PET/PST, DV admit cards today at cgpolice.gov.in

    By HT Education Desk
    Nov 4, 2024 1:36 PM IST
    CG Police Constable Admit Card 2024 Live Updates: Admit cards for PET/PST and document verification will be released today at cgpolice.gov.in.
    MP Police Constable Admit Card 2024: Hall ticket for PET/PST, DV today (PTI Photo for representation)
    MP Police Constable Admit Card 2024: Hall ticket for PET/PST, DV today (PTI Photo for representation)

    CG Police Constable Admit Card 2024 Live Updates: The Chhattisgarh Police will release admit cards for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Document Verification (DV) under the direct recruitment examination for Constables today, November 4. Once released, candidates can check the CG Police Constable admit card on the official website, cgpolice.gov.in....Read More

    This direct recruitment examination is being conducted for 5,967 Constable vacancies. The PET, PMT and DV rounds will be held on November 16 at designated venues in Raipur, Dhamtari, Durg, Rajnandgaon, Bilaspur, Raigarh, Surajpur, Jagdalpur and Kondagaon.

    How to download CG Police Constable admit card 2024

    Open the CG Police website, cgpolice.gov.in.

    Go to the recruitment page and click on the admit card link given on the notice board.

    Enter your login credentials.

    Submit and download the CG Police admit card.

    Follow live updates on CG Police Constable admit card below.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 4, 2024 1:36 PM IST

    CG Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Make sure there's no error on your admit card

    CG Police Constable Result 2024 Live: After downloading the admit card, check and ensure that personal details, such as name, photo, and signature, are error-free. If there is any mistake on the document, report it to the exam conducting authority immediately.

    Nov 4, 2024 12:42 PM IST

    CG Police Constable Admit Card 2024 Live: Check instructions, list of documents after downloading admit card

    CG Police Constable Admit Card 2024 Live: After downloading the admit card, candidates should read the exam day instructions and check the list of documents required for verification after downloading the admit cards. They should also confirm the address of the venue.

    Nov 4, 2024 12:39 PM IST

    CG Police Constable Admit Card 2024 Live: PET, PST, DV date

    CG Police Constable Admit Card 2024 Live: As per the official notification, physical test and document verification for Constable vacancies will be held on November 16 at designated venues in Raipur, Dhamtari, Durg, Rajnandgaon, Bilaspur, Raigarh, Surajpur, Jagdalpur and Kondagaon.

    Nov 4, 2024 12:33 PM IST

    CG Police Constable Admit Card 2024 Live: Where to check admit cards

    CG Police Constable Admit Card 2024 Live: The CG Police admit cards for Constable PET, PST, and DV will be released at cgpolice.gov.in.

    Nov 4, 2024 12:32 PM IST

    CG Police Constable Admit Card 2024 Live: Admit Card today

    CG Police Constable Admit Card2024 Live: The Chhattisgarh Police will release the admit cards for the physical efficiency test/physical measurement test and document verification for direct recruitment of Constables today, November 4.

    News education employment news CG Police Constable Admit Card 2024 Live: PET/PST, DV admit cards today at cgpolice.gov.in
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes