Shoolini VC Prof. Atul Khosla appointed Honorary Enterprise Professor by University of Melbourne

Shoolini University Vice Chancellor Prof. Atul Khosla, has been appointed as an Honorary Enterprise Professor by the University of Melbourne, one of the world’s top 20 universities as per QS. Shoolini University Vice Chancellor Prof. Atul Khosla has been appointed Honorary Enterprise Professor by the University of Melbourne. (handout)

Prof. Khosla joins among a select global group of thought leaders and entrepreneurs recognised by the University of Melbourne’s Faculty of Science for advancing global collaboration and innovation-led education, a press release informed.

Prof. Khosla has contributed significantly to help Shoolini University emerge as India’s No. 1 private university (as per Times Higher Education 2025) and among the world’s top 300 universities in citations.

Under his leadership, Shoolini has become a model for research excellence, innovation, and social impact in the Global South, the release added.

It may be mentioned here that the Honorary Enterprise Professorship is a rare distinction awarded to global leaders who have made outstanding contributions at the intersection of academia, innovation, and enterprise.

Such appointments are rarely conferred, reserved only for those whose enterprise, innovation, and societal impact rank at the highest echelons of global academic–industry collaboration.

Speaking on the achievement, Prof. Khosla said that the recognition by one of the world’s great universities reinforces the belief that Indian universities can stand shoulder to shoulder with the best globally,

“It also reflects the growing collaboration between the Global North and South in building a more inclusive knowledge future,” he added.

Also worth mentioning here, Prof. Khosla is also leading Daskalos, a pioneering initiative that partners with top global universities — including the University of Bristol, York, Aberdeen, and Liverpool among others — to establish campuses in India under the UGC’s new foreign universities framework.