Students of medical colleges in Himachal Pradesh will get a chance to visit the University of Illinois in the United States of America under an exchange programme announced by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday.

Students from Himachal medical colleges to visit US' University of Illinois under exchange programme

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"This would help students learn about the latest technologies and teaching methods used by the university. Medical teachers from the state would also be sent on exposure visits to the university. In addition, exchange programmes would be organised for faculty members to support specialised training, teaching, research and professional development," he said.

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Sukhu said this when a delegation from the Board of Trustees of the University led by Manuraj Sood met him here on Monday.

Following the meeting, detailed discussions were held with the delegation on various aspects of medical education and research in Himachal Pradesh.

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The CM said that the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) previously signed with the University would be implemented effectively to improve the quality of medical education.

"Both sides would also exchange academic resources, research publications, teaching materials and technical knowledge," he added.

He said that the state government is adopting world-class medical technologies and equipment. "Efforts will also be made to introduce the best medical practices followed at the University of ILLINOIS to strengthen medical education in the state. The state government will provide all possible support and assistance for this purpose," he said.

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Speaking about innovations in medical education and healthcare services, he said there is a strong need to promote research in medical education, strengthen telemedicine services and encourage the use of advanced cancer treatment technologies and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to further improve healthcare in the state.

"Food and nutrition were among the most important factors for a healthy life. Keeping this in view, the state government was promoting natural farming so that people could get chemical-free food. This will also help prevent diseases," said Sukhu.

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He also stressed the need to study traditional food grains, eating habits and the availability of clean drinking water.