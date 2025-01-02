Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Syria minister defends school curriculum changes after uproar

AFP |
Jan 02, 2025 06:55 PM IST

Syria minister defends school curriculum changes after uproar

Syria's education minister on Thursday sought to minimise curriculum changes announced this week by the new Islamist-led authorities, after activists denounced them as "extremist" and potentially harmful to religious minorities.

Syria minister defends school curriculum changes after uproar
Syria minister defends school curriculum changes after uproar

The amendments were announced Wednesday on the Facebook page of the interim leadership's education ministry, a little under a month since forces led by Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham toppled longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad.

The changes include scrapping poetry relating to women and love and references to "Gods" in ancient history courses, and interpreting a Quranic verse about those who had angered God and strayed as referring to "Jews and Nasara", a derogatory term for Christians.

The national anthem has also been removed from textbooks, with the ministry describing it as "the regime's anthem".

And the nationalistic phrase "to sacrifice one's life in defence of his homeland" has been replaced with the Islamist "to sacrifice one's life for the sake of Allah".

Education Minister Nazir al-Qadri, in a statement shared on Telegram on Thursday, said the changes were only meant to scrap "glorifying" references to the deposed president and correct misinterpretations of the Quran, Islam's holy book.

"The curricula in all Syrian schools will remain as is until specialised committees are formed to review and audit" them, he said.

"We have only ordered the deletion of parts glorifying the defunct Assad regime, and we have adopted pictures of the Syrian Revolution flag instead of the defunct regime flag," Qadri said.

"Incorrect" information has also been amended in the Islamic education curriculum where "some Quranic verses were explained in the wrong way", he said.

The changes have sparked controversy, with many taking to social media to express outrage.

Activist and journalist Shiyar Khaleal lambasted the changes in a Facebook post, warning that "education based on extremist ideologies may shape individuals whose ideas threaten regional and international security".

The new authorities face the daunting task of rebuilding state institutions shaped by the Assad family's five-decade rule, but some Syrians have voiced concerns that they may be overstepping their interim capacity.

"Changing the curriculum under the supervision of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham is not just an educational danger, but a long-term threat to the social fabric and future of Syria," said Khaleal.

Journalist Ziad Haidar described the changes as "educational executions" in a Facebook post, warning that "specific religious groups have been targeted".

Syria's new rulers have repeatedly sought to reassure minorities that they will not be harmed, with the international community also urging them to protect the country's diverse communities.

mam-aya/ami

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get latest news onEducation,...
See more
Get latest news onEducation, CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live , CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On