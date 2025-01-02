Syria's education minister on Thursday sought to minimise curriculum changes announced this week by the new Islamist-led authorities, after activists denounced them as "extremist" and potentially harmful to religious minorities. Syria minister defends school curriculum changes after uproar

The amendments were announced Wednesday on the Facebook page of the interim leadership's education ministry, a little under a month since forces led by Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham toppled longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad.

The changes include scrapping poetry relating to women and love and references to "Gods" in ancient history courses, and interpreting a Quranic verse about those who had angered God and strayed as referring to "Jews and Nasara", a derogatory term for Christians.

The national anthem has also been removed from textbooks, with the ministry describing it as "the regime's anthem".

And the nationalistic phrase "to sacrifice one's life in defence of his homeland" has been replaced with the Islamist "to sacrifice one's life for the sake of Allah".

Education Minister Nazir al-Qadri, in a statement shared on Telegram on Thursday, said the changes were only meant to scrap "glorifying" references to the deposed president and correct misinterpretations of the Quran, Islam's holy book.

"The curricula in all Syrian schools will remain as is until specialised committees are formed to review and audit" them, he said.

"We have only ordered the deletion of parts glorifying the defunct Assad regime, and we have adopted pictures of the Syrian Revolution flag instead of the defunct regime flag," Qadri said.

"Incorrect" information has also been amended in the Islamic education curriculum where "some Quranic verses were explained in the wrong way", he said.

The changes have sparked controversy, with many taking to social media to express outrage.

Activist and journalist Shiyar Khaleal lambasted the changes in a Facebook post, warning that "education based on extremist ideologies may shape individuals whose ideas threaten regional and international security".

The new authorities face the daunting task of rebuilding state institutions shaped by the Assad family's five-decade rule, but some Syrians have voiced concerns that they may be overstepping their interim capacity.

"Changing the curriculum under the supervision of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham is not just an educational danger, but a long-term threat to the social fabric and future of Syria," said Khaleal.

Journalist Ziad Haidar described the changes as "educational executions" in a Facebook post, warning that "specific religious groups have been targeted".

Syria's new rulers have repeatedly sought to reassure minorities that they will not be harmed, with the international community also urging them to protect the country's diverse communities.

