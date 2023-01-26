Home / Education / News / UGC asks universities to adopt tourist destinations, carry out student visits

UGC asks universities to adopt tourist destinations, carry out student visits

Published on Jan 26, 2023

“The students may also be encouraged to post their live experiences thorough social media channels. The activities undertaken by the universities may also be uploaded on the UGC Activity Monitoring Port (UAMP),” UGC said.

HT Education Desk, New Delhi

University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked higher education institutions to adopt a nearby tourist destination and carry out various activities, including student visits.

UGC informed that during a review meeting on May 17, 2022 held by PM Modi, it was advised that universities should identify a tourist destination and encourage students to learn about that place, and plan visits as part of annual study tours.

“The young students need to be encouraged to visit the tourist destinations of India to learn about rich Indian heritage, culture, architecture, wildlife, etc. To achieve this aim, the Ministry of Tourism has prepared a concept note for the adoption of Tourist destinations by universities...To enhance the knowledge of students about our country….” the commission said.

Check the UGC notice here.

