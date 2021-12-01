UGC extends deadline for submission of MPhil, PhD thesis

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday announced further extension of six months for the submission of thesis by MPhil and PhD students. “Extension of six months, may also be granted for submitting evidence of publication and presentation in two conferences. However, tenure of fellowship will remain upto five years only,” the UGC notice reads.

“In continuation to UGC Public Notice dated 16 March, 2021 on the above mentioned subject, and keeping in view the larger interest of the research scholars, a further extension of six months beyond 31.12.2021, i.e., till 30th June 2022, for submission of thesis by M.Phil/Ph.D. students may be granted by the Universities,” the UGC has said.

“It is also notified that the extension for submission of M.Phil./Ph.D. thesis till June, 2022 shall be applicable to all such students whose due date of submission of M.Phil./ Ph.D. thesis is on or before 30 June 2022,” it has added.