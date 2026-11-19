The University Grants Commission has released a list of fake universities across the country. A total of 32 universities have been termed fake.

UGC issues list of 32 fake universities, urges parents, highest in Delhi

The Commission has urged parents, students and the public to verify the recognition status of universities and institutions before taking admission.

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The list was shared on the official X handle of UGC. The tweet reads, “Students, parents and the public are advised to verify the recognition status of universities and institutions before taking admission. Degrees awarded by institutions not authorised under the UGC Act, 1956, are not recognised for higher education or employment purposes. Check the list of recognised and fake universities on the UGC website before enrolling.”

As per the list, 2 universities are from Andhra Pradesh, 1 from Arunachal Pradesh, 12 in Delhi, 1 in Haryana, Jharkhand, 2 in Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra and Puducherry, 1 in Rajasthan, 4 in Uttar Pradesh and 2 in Kolkata.

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UGC has shared ways through which students, parents and guardians can verify the recognition status before taking admission.

1. Legal establishment or recognition: Whether the institution has been legally established or recognized under the applicable laws.

2. Authority to offer programmes and award qualifications: Whether the institution is legally authorized to offer the programme concerned and award the relevant degree or qualification under the University Grants Commission Act, 1956, and other applicable laws.

3. Statutory and regulatory approvals: Whether the requisite recognition, approvals or permissions have been obtained from the UGC and other concerned statutory or regulatory authorities, wherever applicable.

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4. Permissibility of the programme and mode of delivery: Whether the programme, mode of study and location of delivery, including distance education, online education, off-campus centres and study centres, are permitted under the applicable laws and regulations.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UGC.