Visva-Bharati 'temporarily suspended' admission process, publication of results

Visva-Bharati University has temporarily suspended the admission process and publication of results, confirming that Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty is "under siege" due to the ongoing agitation by a section of students.

"I am directed to notify that, because the Hon'ble Upacharya, Visva-Bharati is currently under siege, the admission process in various courses of Visva-Bharati cannot proceed as usual," read a notice issued by the coordinator of admission coordination cell of Visva-Bharati on Monday.

Students owing allegiance to Left-backed unions, including the SFI and the Students' Unity for New Society, have been staging an indefinite demonstration outside the VC's home since August 27, urging the rustication of the three students be scrapped.

As the VC chairs the admission committee and admission coordination cell and the admission cell, it needs his "physical presence" at his office.

A separate notice cited the university's inability to publish results citing the same reason but did not specify the exams.

Many students and teachers saw in the twin moves a ploy to derail students protesting the rustication.